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Tenth Annual Bastille Day Organ Concert

Tenth Annual Bastille Day Organ Concert

Mostly French music on a French Romantic Organ: Local organists Sondra Wayman, Gerald Wolfe, Jeff Snedeker, Erik Kibelsbeck, Ian Woods, and Bill Cowdery share the bench or a potpourri of mostly French music...
...and the now famous French (and local!) wines, cheese, and sweets reception...before AND after the concert!

St. Luke Lutheran Church
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Music at St. Luke
6077251334
office@stlukeithaca.org
www.musicatstluke.org
St. Luke Lutheran Church
109 Oak Avenue
Ithaca, New York 14850
6077251334
office@stlukeithaca.org
www.musicatstluke.org