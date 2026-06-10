Tenth Annual Bastille Day Organ Concert
Tenth Annual Bastille Day Organ Concert
Mostly French music on a French Romantic Organ: Local organists Sondra Wayman, Gerald Wolfe, Jeff Snedeker, Erik Kibelsbeck, Ian Woods, and Bill Cowdery share the bench or a potpourri of mostly French music...
...and the now famous French (and local!) wines, cheese, and sweets reception...before AND after the concert!
St. Luke Lutheran Church
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Music at St. Luke
6077251334
office@stlukeithaca.org
St. Luke Lutheran Church
109 Oak AvenueIthaca, New York 14850
6077251334
office@stlukeithaca.org