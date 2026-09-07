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The Clements Brothers

The Clements Brothers

The Clements Brothers are George and Charles Clements, identical twins from New England. They’ve
been playing and writing music together for as long as they can remember and The Clements Brothers
marks their first project together since playing in the internationally touring grass-roots band The Lonely
Heartstring Band with whom they put out two albums on Rounder Records. With roots, rock, bluegrass,
jazz and classical influences, George on guitar and Charles on bass aim to capture their singer-songwriter
sensibilities in a unique blended voice, at once enthralling and intimate, groovy and serene. The duo is a
fusion of each brother's unique musical journey and the result is a music all its own filled with vocal
harmonies, instrumental virtuosity and a genuine love of song.

6 On The Square
$25 pre-show
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

6 On The Square
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
http://www.6onthesquare.org
6 On The Square
6 Lafayette Park
Oxford, New York 13830
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
http://www.6onthesquare.org