The Clements Brothers are George and Charles Clements, identical twins from New England. They’ve

been playing and writing music together for as long as they can remember and The Clements Brothers

marks their first project together since playing in the internationally touring grass-roots band The Lonely

Heartstring Band with whom they put out two albums on Rounder Records. With roots, rock, bluegrass,

jazz and classical influences, George on guitar and Charles on bass aim to capture their singer-songwriter

sensibilities in a unique blended voice, at once enthralling and intimate, groovy and serene. The duo is a

fusion of each brother's unique musical journey and the result is a music all its own filled with vocal

harmonies, instrumental virtuosity and a genuine love of song.