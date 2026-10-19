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The Meadows Season '26 Finale Party

The Meadows Season '26 Finale Party

Join us for The Meadows Season '26 Finale Party in Margaretville on Saturday, October 24. We're having a WNBA Finals Game 4 watch party from 1 to 4 p.m. (tipoff at 1 p.m.), live jazz, swing and R&B from Loren Daniels and Katie Rosa from 5 to 7 p.m., BBQ and $4 draft beers while supplies last.

We're also open Sunday, October 25, for our final day of the season.

Golf, the driving range, mini golf and disc golf are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, weather permitting; All American BBQ & Bar is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

No admission fee for the party; food and drinks are purchased separately and regular activity rates apply.

42565 State Highway 28, Margaretville, NY 12455.

https://meadowsgolfcenter.com/

The Meadows Golf Center & All American BBQ & Bar
08:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Meadows Golf Center & All American BBQ & Bar
845-586-4104
meadowsgolfmktg@gmail.com
https://meadowsgolfcenter.com/
The Meadows Golf Center & All American BBQ & Bar
42565 State Highway 28
Margaretville, New York 12455
845-586-4104
meadowsgolfmktg@gmail.com
https://meadowsgolfcenter.com/