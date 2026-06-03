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Three Bears Still-Life Flower Painting Class

Three Bears Still-Life Flower Painting Class

Join us in Papa Bear for this free, acrylic painting class. Local artist Norma Luther will lead you in re-creating a painting of daisies in a basket. You will leave with your own painting! This class is free and open to the public. Space is limited, email threebearsovid@gmail.com to register.

The Three Bears
Free, but limited availability!
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Three Bears
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
https://threebearsovid.org/

Artist Group Info

Norma Luther
The Three Bears
7175 North Main Street
Ovid, New York 14521
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
https://threebearsovid.org/