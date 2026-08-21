Traveling Family Resource Center
Traveling Family Resource Center
Families with children ages birth to age 8 are invited for free playtime, snacks, and fun activities! The team is also on hand to provide parenting support and connections to community resources. Parents must supervise their children at all times. Brought to you by the Child Development Council.
Newfield Public Library
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Newfield Public Library
198 Main StreetNewfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com