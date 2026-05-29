We Declare: A Storytelling Project for Our Times

June 27th, 2026 @ 1:00pm AND 4:00pm

Hear ye, Hear ye! Listen as local writers share personal stories inspired by phrases taken from the Declaration of Independence, creating a snapshot of life in our historic times. As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, you might be surprised to discover uncanny parallels to the No Kings movement in 1776!

Photo by: Terry Plater

Title: "Liberty through Mist and Haze"

This program is made possible in part with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and NYS Legislature, administered by the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County.