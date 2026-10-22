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Wintersongs w/ Mary Fahl, formerly of October Project, with Band

Wintersongs w/ Mary Fahl, formerly of October Project, with Band

With "a voice for the gods that can transport listeners to other realms" (Boston Globe), Mary Fahl is an expressive, emotional singer/songwriter who first achieved fame as lead singer and co-founder of the mid-1990s chamber-pop group October Project. Mary’s latest album pays tribute to music that defines her as an artist: Pink Floyd, George Harrison, Moody Blues, ELO, Rolling Stones, and others. Mary’s own elegant, cinematic songs draw on classical and world music sources, American art song, as well as thinking person’s folk-pop. Don't miss this full-band holiday performance including songs from Mary's award-winning WinterSongs and Carols album.

Center for the Arts Homer
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

http://www.maryfahl.com
Center for the Arts Homer
72 S Main St
Homer, New York 13077
607-749-4900
http://www.center4art.org