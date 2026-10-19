WNBA Finals Watch Party at The Meadows
WNBA Finals Watch Party at The Meadows
Catch WNBA Finals Game 4 at The Meadows in Margaretville on Saturday, October 24, from 1–4 p.m. The Golden State Valkyries face the Atlanta Dream, with tipoff at 1 p.m. Enjoy basketball-inspired BBQ specials, including the Double Double, Triple Double and 3 & D, plus $4 drafts while supplies last. No admission fee; food and drinks are purchased separately. 42565 State Highway 28, Margaretville, NY 12455. https://meadowsgolfcenter.com/ Contact: meadowsgolfmktg@gmail.com | 845-586-4104.
The Meadows Golf Center & All American BBQ & Bar
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Meadows Golf Center & All American BBQ & Bar
845-586-4104
meadowsgolfmktg@gmail.com
The Meadows Golf Center & All American BBQ & Bar
42565 State Highway 28Margaretville, New York 12455
845-586-4104
meadowsgolfmktg@gmail.com