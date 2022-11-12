© 2023 WSKG

Rediscover the magic: WSKG Classical offers holiday music on most mobile devices

By WSKG Staff
Published November 12, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST
A fireplace mantle is decorated in the Green Room during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
This holiday season, take a break from the mundane.  Now through January 8th hundreds of unique holiday selections from WSKG Classical can be heard on ALEXA and GOOGLE smart speakers.

After enabling the skill on your ALEXA app, you can just say "Alexa, play Holidays A2Z.”  For Google, it's "Hey Google, ask WSKG Radio to play Holiday A2z."

The WSKG Classical Holiday music stream, which is "Commercial Free. Subscription Free. Fee Free", offers nearly 1000 musical tracks.

"So, the quality is high and repetition will be minimal," said radio director Charles Compton. "We took fifty years to build WSKG's holiday music library into a high end resource for outstanding classical performances," he said.

You can also load our music streams into your car’s media center for hands free listening. Maybe your new car is on this list of ALEXA friendly dashboards?  Maybe you prefer GOOGLE?

WSKG Classical's music streams are also available on our WSKG app, the NPR1 app, TuneIn, iHeart, Fire TV and at YourPublicRadio.org.

 
