Expeditions Printables Test

Print out this fun coloring page and let your child bring the WSKG Adventure Bus to life!

Have them color it in, draw themselves in the open seat, then cut it out and attach it to a popsicle stick. Bring their bus buddy along on vacations, road trips, or local adventures this summer!

📸 Don’t forget to take pictures and share them using the hashtag #WSKGAdventures

— we’d love to see where you go!

DOWNLOAD ADVENTURE BUS