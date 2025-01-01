WSKG Radio is there, wherever you are. On the go or in your home, find out more about all the ways to listen.
RADIO FREQUENCIES
WSKG
Trusted News, Thoughtful Conversations (schedule)
89.3fm Binghamton (HD radio: WSKG Classical is heard on HD2)
91.1fm Corning, Elmira (HD radio: WSKG Classical is heard on HD2)
88.7fm Hornell (HD radio: WSKG Classical is heard on HD2)
90.9fm Ithaca (HD radio: WSQX is heard on HD2)
91.7fm Oneonta
90.5fm Watkins Glen
WSKG Classical
Music and More (schedule)
91.5 Binghamton
105.9 Cooperstown
90.7 Corning
88.1 Greene, Norwich
92.1 Ithaca
(WSKG Classical is also heard on the HD2 signal of several WSKG repeaters)
DESKTOP
Click the play button at the top left of every page our our website to listen live. You can select either WSKG News or WSKG Classical from the "All Streams" button on the upper right.
MOBILE APP
In addition to accessing our website on your mobile browser, you can install the WSKG mobile app to your mobile device. Learn more about using the app on your device by clicking here.
STREAMING PLATFORMS
You can find WSKG Radio on radio streaming platforms:
TuneIn
WSKG News
WSKG Classical
iHeart Radio
WSKG News