WSKG Radio is there, wherever you are. On the go or in your home, find out more about all the ways to listen.

RADIO FREQUENCIES

WSKG Trusted News, Thoughtful Conversations (schedule) 89.3fm Binghamton (HD radio: WSKG Classical is heard on HD2)

91.1fm Corning, Elmira (HD radio: WSKG Classical is heard on HD2)

88.7fm Hornell (HD radio: WSKG Classical is heard on HD2)

90.9fm Ithaca (HD radio: WSQX is heard on HD2)

91.7fm Oneonta

90.5fm Watkins Glen

WSKG Classical Music and More (schedule) 91.5 Binghamton

105.9 Cooperstown

90.7 Corning

88.1 Greene, Norwich

92.1 Ithaca (WSKG Classical is also heard on the HD2 signal of several WSKG repeaters)

DESKTOP

Click the play button at the top left of every page our our website to listen live. You can select either WSKG News or WSKG Classical from the "All Streams" button on the upper right.

MOBILE APP

In addition to accessing our website on your mobile browser, you can install the WSKG mobile app to your mobile device. Learn more about using the app on your device by clicking here.

STREAMING PLATFORMS

You can find WSKG Radio on radio streaming platforms:

TuneIn

WSKG News

WSKG Classical

iHeart Radio

WSKG News