Out of My Way: State Eatery

The State Eatery on Route 13 in Newfield combines two of my favorite things- baked goods and BBQ- and unlike many other aspirational mashups, they do both amazingly well.

Their brunch offerings have something for everyone from breakfast sandwiches to waffles to yogurt parfaits. Where they differentiate themselves is in the quality of every ingredient that comprise each.

Take the breakfast sandwich options. The croissant egg & cheese sandwich is served on a house made croissant and comes standard with gruyere cheese and caramelized onions, but you can also add house made sausage or house smoked bacon.

At my recent visit, I went with the brisket biscuit because I love both brisket and biscuits and this sandwich did not disappoint! The biscuit was flakey and buttery without being too crumbly. It was stuffed with tender, house smoked brisket and topped with a perfectly cooked fried egg and a delightful red pepper aioli.

If you’re not into breakfast food, they have a wide assortment of BBQ meats (and beets!) available by the ½ pound for brunch. And if you like to sleep in on the weekend, they also recently received their liquor license and added dinner service on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Of course, they have an impressive selection of baked goods that may be impossible to resist so why deprive yourself? My husband and I brought home an almond croissant and a cinnamon croissant which, not surprisingly, looked like a cross between a cinnamon bun and a croissant. It’s was divine and I regret not taking a photo of it before it was devoured but I guess you’ll just have to go there and see it for yourself.