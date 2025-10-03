Artpocalypse: Broome County Public Art

Summer evenings are my favorite… birds singing sweetly in the distance, children laughing and riding bicycles down the street, the sun dipping below the tops of the trees, and warm golden light caressing the edges of leaves and buildings. (And maybe if you are really lucky, you have a dripping ice cream cone in hand).

On nights like this, there’s no better time to take a leisurely stroll through the streets and parks of Broome County, New York, where sculptures emerge quietly from the landscape, telling stories in bronze, stone, and steel. These works of public art, scattered throughout the region, invite not just admiration, but reflection.

Starting at Recreation Park, you’ll find two sculptures by artist Charles Keck. Boy With Fish (1922) and a sculpture of George F. Johnson (1923) , the park’s benefactor. While there, you can also take a ride on the large carousel and admire the hand crafted beauty of 60 unique carousel horses. Nearby, find the newest addition to the park's statue collection, a tribute to Rod Serling, creator of the “The Twilight Zone” and Binghamton native. (Recreation park even served as the inspiration for the episode “Walking Distance”!)

Heading downtown, there are even more sculptural riches. Near the Washington Street pedestrian bridge, you’ll find The Skirmisher, by artist Robert Aitken. Erected in 1924 to honor veterans of the Spanish-American War, this large and dynamic sculpture towers over passersby. Moving north along the river, encounter a breathtaking new sculpture of Harriet Tubman by artist Zoe Dufour, installed in the spring of 2025, this portrait of the famous abolitionist, holds a lantern in the air, guiding those under her care. If you are able to catch a glimpse of this sculpture around sunset, it’s a moving sight.

Continue along the river northward, and you’ll encounter an energetic statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. proudly marking the head of the Peacemakers Trail. Dotted with benches and large trees, this walk leads you along the river to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Promenade, where a series of elevated plaques celebrate the efforts and accomplishments of civil rights activists.

Moving inward downtown towards Hawley Street, it’s the large painted steel Venus (1972) by Arline Peartree. Evoking a sense of drama and emotion, this massive red sculpture is hard to miss! Nearby at the State Office Building you’ll see Masao Kinoshita’s I-Beam (1972) sprawling through the courtyard. When it was originally installed, the sculpture included a misting water feature which created the illusion that the beams were rising out of mist. Although these fountains no longer function, the work is still worth stopping to admire.

And lastly on my summer walk, just across the parking lot from I-Beam, is the 9,000 pound Cono Tronco (1973) by artist Arnaldo Pomodoro that seems to protrude from the ground itself. This modern and evocative sculpture was the source of confusion and misunderstanding at the time of its installation, drawing criticism from even the Binghamton Mayor at the time. But I think this work is staggering in its beauty and power, and it seems to vibrate with energy.

These were just a few art pieces that I saw, and is by no means a comprehensive list of all the sculptural pieces that can be found in and around Broome County, but I hope that you will be inspired by this short article to go on your own sculpture tour. I would love to see what you find and hear about your favorite piece!