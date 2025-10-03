Hops Along: Beer Tree

Hey everyone, this week, it's just me (Peter). This time I kept it local with the largest brewery in the Binghamton area, Beer Tree. I went to the Farm location with my wife Jocelyn, so I had some assistant tastebuds.

My first choice was Photosphere, a very creamy IPA, but not as far as to be a “smoothie” beer. The mouth feel was soft, and the hop profile leaned to the bitter side, giving a detailed balance of flavors. Coming in at 4% it’s an amazingly drinkable beer and one you’d enjoy having by the pool.

Jocelyn had the Pollinated Paradise, a fruited sour that came in at 5.2%. While she normally leans towards a much more tart sour (she wants to pucker from a sip) she still enjoyed this easy drinker. Fruit forward and velvety, this would be the perfect beer for a boat ride or as a refreshing hit on a really hot day.

By this time, our food came, a pork bahn mi and a pulled pork sandwich, both upgraded to the Foxy Fries for the side (highly recommended). We sat outside with the beautiful weather, they had hot air balloon rides from Brothers Over Broome in the large field, and it was packed! Luckily, Beer Tree has done very well at spacing things out: it was busy but never crowded, plenty of space for families to enjoy.

I ended the night with Campfire Tales, a 9.1% stout that comes in a 10oz glass, it pours pitch black with little head. The name is accurate for this beer, I sip it and I cannot help but want to sit for a few more hours until the sun goes down, the fire pit gets going and a s’mores in hand. Malty, marshmallow sweet, and boozy enough to be a treat in itself, it’s a perfect end to a great night at Beer Tree Farm.