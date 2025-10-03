Out of My Way: Here

Out of My Way- sharing stories of food across the region that I would go out of my way for…and so should you!

Here

5646 NY-414

Hector, NY 14841

Open Fri-Mon 9-3:00

Earlier this month, I convinced my brunch-averse husband to drive out to Hector with me to visit Here, a delightful breakfast and lunch spot on the east side of Seneca Lake. Here is owned and operated by Jen & Stan Walton who are well known in the Ithaca area for their beloved tapas-inspired restaurant, Just a Taste, which closed in 2020 after 25 years in operation. Suffice to say, they know what they’re doing!

Here prioritizes locally sourced and seasonal ingredients from regional farms whenever possible. They offer creative takes on classics like French toast by using a non-traditional bread option, like cinnamon focaccia, and adding interesting toppings that change every few weeks depending on what’s available, like blueberries in elderflower and whipped cream.

This time around, my husband had the breakfast sandwich on a buttermilk biscuit with scrambled eggs, cheddar, and house made breakfast sausage. He noted that the biscuit, eggs, and sausage were all cooked perfectly and tasted amazing together. I went with the huevos rancheros with over easy eggs, fresh pico de gallo, and house made chipotle sausage, all of which combined to create a satisfying, saucy and spicy mess. Both were served with crispy garlic home fries which tasted suspiciously like their deep-fried russet potatoes wedges, a fan favorite that also appeared on the Just a Taste menu back in the day.

The staff at Here were funny, welcoming, and very willing co-conspirators in my quest to discover and consume delicious food. As we were placing our order at the counter, someone brought out a platter of freshly baked and frosted cinnamon buns which my husband couldn’t resist getting. It did not disappoint. Here offers a variety of baked goods and sweet treats that appeal to all tastebuds. During my last visit, I had a slice of their coconut cream pie which was recommended by one their employees, and it was absolute perfection! (Probably one of my top five favorite pies but that’s a list for another day.)

Here is dog-friendly and a great place to kick off a day of wine tasting along the Seneca Lake Wine Trail or U-pick at a nearby local farm like Wickham Tango Oaks Farm.

What local restaurants, diners, bakeries or farms do you go out of your way to visit? Send me a note. I love discovering new places to eat in the region!