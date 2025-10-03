Out of My Way: Soprano's Market

Out of My Way - sharing stories of food across the region that I would go out of my way for…and so should you!

Soprano’s Market

607 Cayuta Ave

Waverly, NY 14862

Any time I find myself traveling between Binghamton and Elmira on Route 17/86, I find an excuse to take the Waverly exit and make a quick stop at Soprano’s Italian Market. Soprano’s is home to all things Italian! I’m never quite sure how to accurately describe this place other than a cross between an Italian grocery store, deli, bakery, and restaurant.

Soprano’s is open Monday-Saturday from 7:00AM to 9:00PM and Sundays from 8:00AM-8:00PM so there’s a good chance they’ll be open whenever you find yourself in the neighborhood. When you walk in the door and head all the way to the back of the building, you’ll find the deli counter where you can get all sorts of traditional Italian meats and cheeses by the pound, as well as prepared food, sides, and made to order hot and cold sandwiches crafted with care. Their rye melt—grilled ham and Swiss on rye—is especially delicious!

And since this is an Italian eatery, you know they have a variety of calzones and pizzas, including some creative breakfast pizza options like steak bagel and eggs benedict. You can get breakfast, lunch or dinner and eat in or take your meal to go…but why would you give up the opportunity to sit near the pudgy Italian chef statue in their dining room at least once?

In addition to prepared food, Soprano’s also carries a wide assortment of Italian pantry staples like canned tomatoes, pastas, flours, and spices along with a variety of fresh breads and cheeses. Sometimes you can find totally unexpected things, like when I visited a few years ago in December and was elated to find a pile of dried and salted cod fish, tail and all, just in time for the Feast of the Seven Fishes!

But what keeps me coming back is their selection of homemade frozen pastas, ravioli, gnocchi, and sauces. At this time of year, I love their wild mushroom ravioli, which I cook up with a simple browned butter and sage sauce. They have ravioli with more traditional fillings like cheese or beef and fancier fillings like shrimp scampi or short rib. You can also get entire frozen entrees like lasagna, stuffed shells, and eggplant parmesan.

Once you’ve browsed to your heart’s content, looked in every corner, and made your selections, you’ll think you’re done and go up front to the counter to check out. But there, you’ll be tempted by their mind-boggling array of desserts, including an impressive variety of cookies, biscotti, cannoli, cupcakes, scones, and other specialty pastries. On my last visit, I impulse-bought a napoleon and a tiramisu and had zero regrets.

What fun, eclectic, or unique markets, grocery stores or delis do you go out of your way to visit? Send me a note. I love discovering new places to shop in the region!