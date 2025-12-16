Artpocalypse: Turning Tides

If you’re looking for something powerful to experience this month, you really should stop by the Tioga Arts Council. They’ve just opened Turning Tides, a solo show by Mia Pauline Hause, and it’s the kind of exhibition that hits you in the chest. Turning Tides, a title that comes straight from the language used by many of the women and mothers at the heart of the work. They often talk about their efforts to “turn the tide on substance-use-related deaths,” and the phrase has become a kind of rallying point, a way of naming both the urgency of the crisis and their commitment to changing it. It also speaks to something deeper: the idea of trying to reverse what feels unchangeable, of taking unimaginable loss and channeling it into advocacy, justice, and the hope that no other family will have to endure what they have. It’s raw in places, hopeful in others, and incredibly honest throughout. It’s the sort of show where you catch yourself lingering in front of a piece because there’s more there than you got on the first pass.

And even better, Hause is giving an artist talk on Thursday, December 11, from 6-8 PM. If you’ve ever wanted to hear an artist speak frankly about the real stories, struggles, and lived experiences behind their work (not just technique, but the human stuff) this is one you won’t want to miss. TAC’s space is small enough that these talks feel more like conversations, and this one in particular is bound to be meaningful. (It should be noted that this event is recommended for audiences 18+ because it explores adult themes that some may find triggering. The exhibit grapples with topics of contemporary life that include drug use, overdose, family struggles, and mental health.)

Rebecca Maffei

While you’re at it, mark your calendar for Saturday, December 13 at 1:30 PM, when TAC will host a free poetry reading with poets Jen DeGregorio and Jessica Femiani. It’s a great excuse to settle in for an afternoon of sharp, heartfelt writing, a Q&A, and maybe even bring home a new book or two. Both poets bring very different but deeply compelling voices, and it’s the kind of low-key, soul-feeding event we all need this time of year.

Both the exhibition and the reading are happening at the Tioga Arts Council in Owego, and honestly, they’re perfect examples of why this little arts space matters so much. Brave work, good conversations, creative community. If you make it to either event, I think you’ll walk away glad you did.

And as always, if there is awesome art stuff happening in your community, please let me know!