Backyard Tracks: Stay Off the Fence

Brothers Tom and Mike Cataldo are back with a new full-length album under their two-piece garage rock project Stay Off the Fence. The brothers Cataldo released their first full-length, Bring It Back Home, in 2021. With Mike on drums and Tom on guitar and vocals, their most recent album, Keep on Rocking, is a continuation of their raw, high energy, blues inspired rock n roll sound.

While the overall sound is consistent with their first album, there is one noticeable difference: fast, classic, face melting guitar solos. These are not the tender, delicate solos of modern pop rock bands. These are a tip of the hat to AC/DC, Jimi Hendrix, and Guns N Roses. Melodic and lightning fast guitar shredding. Don’t be deceived though. These songs are still dynamic. They still bring it down only to build it up bigger and louder!

If you’ve had the pleasure of experiencing their live performances, you know the sound and energy put out by two people is nothing short of magical. Their shows are sweaty and raucous, while also respectful and safe. You can find yourself letting loose in the pit but never have to worry about getting hurt. This is the kind of show that when you fall down everyone is looking out for you and trying to pick you back up.

If I had to pick one song on the album that is catching my attention it would be “Greenhouse.” A bit slower than the other songs but that does not take away from the intensity of it at all. The verse has lots of great space, the minimal aspect of the verse makes the weight of the chorus hit that much harder. And when the chorus hits, it comes in swinging in like a 12 story ogre. The guitar riff in this non-vocal chorus takes up so much of the stereo field, it’s a thick, dense tone but still cuts through the mix. That combined with the down and dirty drum beat with Mike riding on the crash cymbal and pummeling the drums into submission. And of course this wouldn’t be my pick without a ripping guitar solo, so don’t be shy when reaching for the volume knob!

Give this album a listen on any of the streaming platforms and definitely go out and experience Stay Off the Fence in person!

What albums from bands around our area are you enjoying? Please share it with us by sending an email to mmicha@wskg.org