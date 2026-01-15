Java Journeys: Paula’s Coffee House, Endicott NY

What’s better than coffee? Free coffee.

And that’s exactly what led me to my most recent Java Journeys stop—Paula’s Coffee House in Endicott.

I received a birthday email last week letting me know I had a $10 reward waiting for me at Paula’s, and honestly, that felt like a sign from the universe. Win! I didn’t waste much time planning my visit because Paula’s is already a favorite of mine—especially when it comes to their creative, out-of-the-box drinks.

Before heading over, I always do what any responsible coffee lover does: check their social media to see the drink of the day. Paula’s never disappoints. Their specials are always fun, funky, and usually something I would never think to order on my own—which is exactly why I love them.

The morning of my visit, the drink of the day was a Blueberry Pistachio Muffin Latte. Let me break that down: blueberry, pistachio, and peanut butter latte, topped with blueberry espresso whipped cream and waffle pieces. I know. What?!

I was skeptical—but intrigued. And one thing about me? I’ll try just about any coffee once.

To my surprise, this combination was absolutely delicious. The pistachio was the most dominant flavor, giving the drink a rich, nutty base, while the blueberry espresso whipped cream tied everything together in the most unexpected way. What you’d think would be overly sweet was actually perfectly balanced—just the right amount of sweetness, tons of flavor, and a solid punch of espresso. Creative, comforting, and totally worth stepping outside my usual order.

Beyond the drinks, one of the things I love most about Paula’s is their deep connection to the community. Every visit, I make a point to stop by the “Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve” corkboard hanging near the pickup station.

Here’s how it works: customers who are able can purchase an extra menu item—coffee or food—and attach the receipt to a coffee sleeve, along with a note describing who they’d like that treat to go to. The sleeves might say single dads, teachers, snow plowers, or even someone who just lost their job. When someone who fits that description comes into Paula’s, they can bring the sleeve to the register and redeem it for a free pick-me-up.

I love this so much because it captures something really special: sometimes we’re in a place where we can give a little extra, and sometimes we’re the ones who need it. Paula’s makes space for both—and reminds us that kindness can be simple, meaningful, and as comforting as a warm cup of coffee.