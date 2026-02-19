Out of My Way: Hand + Foot

Out of My Way- sharing stories of food across the region that I would go out of my way for…and so should you!

Hand + Foot

69 Market St

Corning, NY 14830

Mon-Thurs: 11:30AM to 11:00PM

Fri-Sat: 11:30AM to 12:00AM

Last weekend, I was in Corning with a few of my crafty lady friends visiting one of our favorite yarn shops for a relaxing knitting session. When lunchtime approached, we decided to take a pause from our creations and walked over to Hand + Foot, a few blocks away. Even though it was ten below outside, we were glad we braved the elements and made the short trek down the street.

Upon entering, the staff at Hand + Foot welcomed us and encouraged us to find a spot. The space manages to be both modern and cozy, with many different seating options. There is one long communal table in the center of the room, two smaller tables along the back wall, and a gorgeous, speak-easy looking bar along the left wall. There are also small nooks near the front windows with comfy upholstered chairs, a small couch, and bookcases. We were a group of six, so we sat at one end of the communal table closest to the door.

I’ve been to Hand + Foot several times since they opened in 2014, and what I appreciate most about them is the diversity of options they have on their relatively small menu, which makes it the perfect place to come with a group. I have no idea how they pull this off, but the menu is essentially one page divided into two columns: “sandwich” and “not a sandwich” and the selections change periodically. You’d think it would be easy to make a selection given the limited number of options, but I often find myself struggling to decide because everything on the menu sounds appealing.

On my last visit, I had the “ewe my gyro” which consisted of flavorful lamb topped with pomegranate/tamarind yogurt, roasted bell peppers and pickled onions rolled into a spongey flatbread. It was a substantial sandwich, a bit messy to eat, and quite possibly one of the most delicious gyros I’ve ever had in my life!

This time, I went with the beer brisket sandwich which was topped with Narragansett beer cheese, dilly onion and bacon crumbles on a giant soft roll. I had intended to cut the sandwich in half so I could ask the server to pack half of it away, but my tastebuds got the best of me. The combination of flavors and textures was so good that I ate the entire sandwich with no remorse, using the frigid temperature outside as justification for my gluttony! (We could all use some additional layers this time of year, am I right?)

My companions’ lunch choices ran the gamut and included a delectable fried buttermilk chicken sandwich, “the Galdino,” a pork carnitas sandwich with jalapeno carrot relish and chili-garlic aioli, “General tso’boy” a vegetarian mash up of a po boy sandwich and General Tso’s chicken made with tofu and cauliflower, fried rice with a Thai basil and coconut cream topped with cheerio chicken and veggies, and “yaka mein” a ramen-like dish of thin-sliced beef and hard boiled egg served over noodles in a spicy beef broth.

We also shared an appetizer of friend pickles and pearl onions which came with an outstanding homestead dressing that I would happily dip everything in. We would have ordered their delicious tostones (fried plantains,) but sadly they were not available that day. If you do visit, I HIGHLY recommend that you try the tostones!

In contrast to their one-page food menu, Hand + Foot has a 20+ page drink menu that includes an impressive selection of beer, wine, and spirits, as well as a robust cocktail list. They also have non-alcoholic options available including Mexican coke and Barrit’s, my new favorite ginger beer, which according to one of my friends is also the perfect mixer for a Dark & Stormy cocktail. She then proceeded to order one after realizing they had Goslings on the menu, her favorite rum.

Hand + Foot is located on Market Street which makes it an ideal destination when visiting the Corning Museum of Glass, the Rockwell Museum, or one of the many quaint shops and galleries in the area, including my favorite yarn shop, Rabbit Row Yarns & Haberdashery.

Do you have a favorite place to share a meal with a group of friends or family? Send me a note about it at nthompson@wskg.org.