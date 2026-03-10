Put Down the Tablet: The Discovery Center

Welcome to the latest edition of Put Down The Tablet! The column where my six-year old daughter Josie and I roam around the WSKG coverage area looking for fun things to do that don’t involve screentime or brainrot.

Our latest adventure took us to the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier to visit one of Broome County’s longest-running educational outposts. Founded in 1978 as the region’s first ‘hands on’ children’s museum, the Discovery Center moved to its current location at Binghamton’s historic Ross Park in 1987. I have always been impressed with how the Discovery Center melds educational activities that connect with the history of our region and that tradition continues nearly 50 years into their existence.

Josie’s first stop was the EcoKids exhibit, where she found herself inside of a tree learning all about Broome County’s environment. She was relieved to discover that spring and summer will return. From there she donned a chef costume and prepared a ‘meal’ for our family in the Plum Dragon Diner–who knew she could make so many different dishes from eggs!

We used giant chopsticks in the Asian Celebrations exhibit, and then immediately went for a tooth cleaning in the Dino Dental section. Josie also took care of some of our four-legged friends in the Pet Vet section and even got to play a life size version of the children’s game ‘Operation!’

I am sure some of our readers grew up watching Action News for Kids on WBNG and they continue to have a presence at the Discovery Center with a weather station complete with green screen and cameras that allows children to see themselves on TV! Josie will be ready whenever WSKG decides to hire a weather anchor!

A trip to the Discovery Center wouldn’t be complete without a visit to their famous Bubble Stand, an exhibit that has been on display since 1984. Guests raise a hula-hoop that has been sitting in soapy solution over their body to create a giant bubble that surrounds them (well theoretically). We went back four or five times as Josie enjoyed this bit of hands-on science and now I have to figure out how to build one in the basement of our house!

In addition to all the activities inside the Discovery Center there is also the fantastic Story Garden, which was established in 2008. While too cold and snowy to explore on this visit, Josie will be back when it opens in Mid-April! The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is open seven days a week and is located on 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton. Visit thediscoverycenter.org for hours of operation and to get more information about seasonal exhibits!