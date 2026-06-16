Waypoint - Sidequest Games

Hello there, traveler! Hard to believe we’re already at the next Waypoint; why, it felt like only yesterday we were sitting around the campfire sharing stories of our adventures. It’s enough to make this explorer nostalgic.

Well, perhaps not nostalgic, but it certainly enough for me to reflect on just how far we’ve come. With that in mind, what better reason is there to revisit one of our previously discovered locations? And not just any from the list; I’m talking about the very first one!

Yes, Sidequest Games is a fond spot for me, but I’m not thinking back on it out of fondness. The store has received a massive update all thanks to its new location! There was quite the small-business shuffle in Owego over the past couple months, and Sidequest was one of many to find a new home in one of the many storefronts in the village. But worry not; it’s not far from its previous location—only half a block away!

In its new home, Sidequest has found plenty of room to stretch its wings, and stretch it has. As you might recall, this store solely focuses on European-style board games, and its new haunt, you’re not sure to forget that: the huge selection of games the store offers is displayed front and center, with several shelves right inside the door entirely filled up to help welcome you. Like its last location, the games are organized by learning difficulty, starting with a few titles oriented toward younger tabletoppers, slowly increasing in complexity until you’re almost breaking into RPG territory.

Unfortunately, Sidequest did lose its rentable dungeon in the move, but this new spot keeps the ye-olde vibes with creative decor like medieval rugs and chandeliers, plus wall art and hidden soot sprites. The store also makes good use of its new space with three play surfaces set up and ready for your gaming convenience (including a peculiar triangular table), all complemented by an open board game library that’s free to borrow from and play right in the store.

I even chatted with the owner on my stop in, and she took the time to explain the design philosophy behind the space, stating that it’s meant to be a spot for everyone, no matter the age, to come in and have fun. There’s a new kid’s section outfitted with plush chairs, crafting materials, and toys for young ones to indulge, making this place a great idea for adults who want to meet up with their other older friends or go on a double date for some quality tabletop gaming while still keeping the little ones close at hand and occupied.

As one last quick aside, Sidequest hosts plenty of ongoing events to check out, making it easy to get involved. (You didn’t hear it from me, but there’s also a Catan regional qualifier happening this weekend if you want to test yourself!)

So what are you waiting for? Stop in to Sidequest Games, perfect for finding your new board game fascination, meeting up with friends, or simply checking out the new space. Be sure to take notes; I’ll want to hear all about it next time we meet. I’m sure we’ll bump into each other at the next Waypoint!

