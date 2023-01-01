Seth Nichols

WSKG's resident nerdy hipster.

I produce the station's sponsorship radio spots, so every time you hear "WSKG is supported by," that's yours truly. But I also help out in a variety of other projects around the station, from recording concerts to developing new content. I have a background in sound engineering and English, both in education and experience.

I enjoy a vast array of topics and hobbies, but my main interests are books and writing, games of all kinds (Darktide and Magic: The Gathering being my main interests at the moment), and lots of YouTube video essays about whatever seems interesting. I enjoy getting out during the warmer weather to longboard, geocache, and explore.

snichols@wskg.org

(607) 729-0100 x311