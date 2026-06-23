Tell us what you think about Locally Sourced

Hello Sourcers!

Any way you slice it, it's wild to think that we've hit one year of Locally Sourced. On the one hand, it's amazing that it's only been one year, and on the other, how has this year felt seven years long?

Ahem.

I wanted to take this moment to thank you for reading, for sharing what's going on in your community, for letting me know what's good out there. Locally Sourced really couldn't exist without the feedback and responses I get from you every week.

With that in mind, I want to take this opportunity to ask you a few questions about what you like about Locally Sourced, and what you'd like more of. We are constantly evolving the newsletter to serve you better, and your input can be a huge help!

This survey will just take a couple minutes, but it'll be a huge help.

You can respond here.

Thank you for your time, thank you again for reading, and hope to see you soon, Sourcers!