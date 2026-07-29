Locally Sourced, July 29th

It is nearly August, and that is a wild thing to say. Let’s see what’s happening out and about.

🥪 Spiedies!

🟥💃 Square Dancing!

🎪 County Fair!

If it is in fact about to be August (and my sources assure me it is), then that means SpiedieFest is nearly upon us as well. This weekend-long tribute to one of the crown jewels of regional food kicks off on Friday August 7th and runs through Sunday night with concerts, balloon launches, kids activities, and, of course, marinated meats. I know usually I’m telling you about stuff that’s happening just days away, but I’m giving you the one-week heads up on this one. I’m not sure folks outside of Binghamton realize what a big deal SpiedieFest is. I had lived in the region for over twenty years and until I started at WSKG, I didn’t realize what a big deal SpiedieFest is.

Friends, it’s a big deal. Make a plan, get a ticket, eat a spiedie.

Speaking of regional delicacies, hey Oneonta, when’s the Oneonta Slice Festival?

While you wait for SpiedieFest, you can enjoy a Square Dancing Party at the Ithaca Farmers Market on Wednesday August 5th at 6pm. No experience necessary (I am taking the “no experience necessary” to mean “no coordination necessary” and might shuffle on over there myself), food and drinks will be available for purchase. This is a fundraiser for the market, with a suggested donation at the door. If you go, you should plan to either stick around for sunset over the lake, or wander over to, I don’t know, a nice Wednesday Trivia Night, maybe.

Also just around the corner is the Otsego County Fair, which starts on August 4th with free admission on Agriculture Day. The midway opens on Wednesday with live music, tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and equestrian demonstrations running all week. And chainsaw art. Can’t forget the chainsaws.

We are in the middle of the 50th anniversary season of the Sterling Renaissance Festival! I’m not sure I’m going to say everyone needs to go to Ren Fest, but I will say that if you’ve never been, you should probably go at least once. It is certainly, as they say, an experience, even if it’s not entirely your jam. And who knows, maybe it will be. Either way, there will be giant turkey legs. Watch the weekend weather between now and August 16th, pick a sunny day, and get thee to the faire!

Lastly, tonight Completely Booked hosts a Silent Reading Party at HomePlus. Bring your current book or a new favorite, settle into a cozy spot. And there are lots of cozy spots to be had, because this party is being held at Home Plus at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City. This event is free, but you need to reserve your spot.

