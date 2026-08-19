Acting Up August 19th

The performing arts continue to flourish and thrive this summer in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier! Please support your local performing arts companies if you can!

Since Halloween decorations are already out in stores, some people must be getting into the spooky spirit, including the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center in partnership with Black Hole Studios. They are producing Horror Circus, a live show that “blends the excitement of circus performance” on August 20th.

The Horror Circus is a traveling group, and will also be visiting the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca on September 3rd, so really, you have the option to go twice! The show promises a one of a kind experience, and frankly I’m intrigued! Tickets are running $23 in Oneonta and $33 in Ithaca. They can be found online. https://www.foothillspac.org/

Next, I wanted to highlight Chenango River Theatre’s The Last Five Years running until

August 23, 2026. The Last Five Years follows a young couple, Jaime and Cathy, who recount the story of their relationship and marriage; him moving forward in time and her moving backward in time. The piece is completely sung through, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and based on his own life and marriage to Theresa O'Neill, who later sued him for defamation. Brown then sued O’Neill for interfering with his creative process, and ultimately some song changes were made to form the show into what it is today!

Some musical theatre artists have deemed Brown’s music to be the most challenging music written for the stage, even more so than Sondheim due to the complex harmony structures and rhythms. It’s a common faux pas for a performer to bring a JRB song to an audition because many accompanists cannot sight read the music. This interview with Jason Robert Brown goes in depth about his writing process.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gatlzn2HS_4&t=33

Tickets can be purchased at:

https://chenangorivertheatre.org/

As always, there are many opportunities to see great theatre in your community without breaking the bank. I firmly believe art should be for everyone and everyone should see art! Please let me know about shows you’re excited to see this summer. I hope to see you there! I love to learn about Theatre companies I’ve never heard of before in our region!

