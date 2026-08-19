Scary Clowns & Silly Cats: Locally Sourced for August 19th

Hello Sourcers!

How is your day treating you? Hope you are doing something fun like going on a hike or writing a newsletter.

What do we have on the grill today?

🤡 Scary clowns

😾 Silly cats

📽️ Silent cinema

Some would argue that it’s a little too early for spooky season, but I would counter that it’s never too early for spooky season. The Foothills Performing Arts Center seems to be taking my side in the debate; they’re hosting a Horror Circus on Thursday, August 20th in their mainstage theater. Described as an “immersive PG-13 experience,” the Horror Circus is a touring outfit (they’ll be at Ithaca’s Hangar Theatre on September 3rd) that combines the spectacle of circus with the spectacle of a Spirit Halloween popup. And if you think I mean that disparagingly, let me assure you, I love a Spirit Halloween popup.

There are a couple venues around the region whose calendars I have to constantly remind myself to check. Not for Locally Sourced, but for myself. These are usually spots that are a little bit of a drive from where I live, or from where I work, but are fantastic places to see a show. A few weeks ago, I found out that Cat Power had played at the Smith Opera House in Geneva, and I missed it. To avoid a repeat, I’ve now added myself to their mailing list, which is how I know that this Sunday at 3pm, they’re bringing in a different kind of cat power: Cat VideoFest 2026. Having been to a previous Cat VideoFest, I can tell you it’s exactly what it says on the label. 70 minutes of cat videos, compiled from hundreds of hours of entries from around the world. The videos are curated by Oscilloscope Laboratories, which was founded by Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys and David Fenkel, who went on to launch A24. Neat! But not as neat as 70 minutes of cat videos.

At the far end of the film spectrum from cat videos, the Wharton Studio Museum in Ithaca will be hosting their annual Silent Movie Under the Stars on Saturday August 22nd at 8pm in Robert Treman State Park. They’re showing 1922’s Ella Cinders, a Cinderella story of a young girl who wins an all-expense trip to Hollywood. The film will be shown with live piano accompaniment. This summer has been sadly lacking in outdoor movies for me, so if you find yourself in the same situation, this might be the remedy you’re looking for!

Oh, and don’t forget to come say hi at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market this Saturday from 9am to 1pm. I’ll be there with some of the WSKG crew and some swag to give away. If you need a WSKG collapsable dog bowl, we’ve got you covered.

Hope to see you soon, Sourcers!