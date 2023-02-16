© 2023 WSKG

New York State Public Media Special Report: 'COVID-19 and the Overdose Epidemic'

WSKG
Published February 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST
Opioid Epidemic NY@4x-100.jpg

Join WXXI News’ Evan Dawson at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, for a statewide discussion on how the pandemic and the response have exacerbated the ongoing overdose epidemic.

The New York State Public Media Special Report: "COVID-19 and the Overdose Epidemic," airs on WSKG TV. It will also be streamed via the YouTube link below.

During the broadcast, medical experts, researchers, nonprofit organizations, and New Yorkers in recovery will examine the state of the crisis in communities throughout New York and discuss how to curb it.

