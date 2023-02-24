Historian reflects on the push against teaching Black history

Provided / Deborah Gray White Deborah Gray White is the Board of Governors Professor of History and Professor of Women's and Gender Studies at Rutgers University.

February is Black History Month. Professor Deborah Gray White studies African American and American Women's history at Rutgers University.

But back in 1967, she had just moved from her native New York City to enroll as a freshman at Binghamton University.

She helped found Binghamton’s first Black student association, which still exists today. She also lobbied for the creation of the university's Africana Studies department — one of the first in the nation.

She reflects on the joy and sorrow engrained in Black history, and the occasional perils of telling it.