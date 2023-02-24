© 2023 WSKG

News

Historian reflects on the push against teaching Black history

WSKG | By Megan Zerez, Report for America corps member
Published February 24, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST
Deborah White at demonstration at Binghamton University in 1960s
Provided
/
Deborah White
Deborah White speaks during a demonstration at Binghamton University in the late 1960s.
Deborah Gray White Headshot2.JPG
Provided
/
Deborah Gray White
Deborah Gray White is the Board of Governors Professor of History and Professor of Women's and Gender Studies at Rutgers University.

February is Black History Month. Professor Deborah Gray White studies African American and American Women's history at Rutgers University.

But back in 1967, she had just moved from her native New York City to enroll as a freshman at Binghamton University.

She helped found Binghamton’s first Black student association, which still exists today. She also lobbied for the creation of the university's Africana Studies department — one of the first in the nation.

She reflects on the joy and sorrow engrained in Black history, and the occasional perils of telling it.

Megan Zerez, Report for America corps member
Megan Zerez covers education from WSKG's bureau in Ithaca.
