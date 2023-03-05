Investigation into petroleum spill in Seneca Lake

Officials from the New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the city of Geneva are working to get more information about a petroleum spill at the north end of Seneca Lake.

According to DEC officials, on Saturday at about 5 p.m., the agency was notified of a possible petroleum spill impacting Seneca Lake in the Geneva area.

DEC Spill Response experts as well as city of Geneva police, fire and public works staffers responded to the scene and traced the source of the petroleum back to a leaking fuel container located at a property several blocks away where an undetermined amount of petroleum was released from a tote.

An initial investigation indicated the container was leaking fuel onto the ground and into a storm sewer which eventually reached Marsh Creek and Seneca Lake.

The DEC says that spill mitigation protocols are underway, including placement of a harbor boom around the outfall into the lake and a boom and pads are also being used at the lake and along various areas of Marsh Creek.

A vacuum truck was also used to collect puddles of spilled petroleum. City of Geneva officials say that their crews are working with the state on the cleanup and the investigation.

The DEC says it is working with the property owner to get more information as part of the ongoing investigation and will closely oversee cleanup activities until they are completed.

