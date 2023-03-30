© 2023 WSKG

News

Broome County opens public pantry for feminine products

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published March 30, 2023 at 12:52 AM EDT
Feminine products are now available at a free pantry housed in the Broome County Public Library in Binghamton.

The Broome County Public Library in Binghamton is now distributing free feminine hygiene products as part of a program organized by the Broome County Public Defender’s Office.

Sarah Seese, one of the attorneys in the office who came up with the idea, said many clients working with public defenders are also in need of food and products like tampons and pads.

"A lot of our discussions with our clients really have nothing to do with the law,” Seese said. “We're dealing with their food insecurities, their products insecurities, so that's really what kind of sparked the idea."

The pantry was launched in February. Since then about 3,000 products have been distributed.

The products are located on a bookshelf in the library’s entryway.

The office is accepting donations of products or cash to keep the pantry stocked. They hope to possibly expand it in the future to be housed outside.

Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
