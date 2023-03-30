Broome County opens public pantry for feminine products

The Broome County Public Library in Binghamton is now distributing free feminine hygiene products as part of a program organized by the Broome County Public Defender’s Office.

Sarah Seese, one of the attorneys in the office who came up with the idea, said many clients working with public defenders are also in need of food and products like tampons and pads.

"A lot of our discussions with our clients really have nothing to do with the law,” Seese said. “We're dealing with their food insecurities, their products insecurities, so that's really what kind of sparked the idea."

The pantry was launched in February. Since then about 3,000 products have been distributed.

The products are located on a bookshelf in the library’s entryway.

The office is accepting donations of products or cash to keep the pantry stocked. They hope to possibly expand it in the future to be housed outside.