Riley declares congressional bid in second attempt at 19th District seat

Democrat Josh Riley is announcing he’ll run for New York’s 19th Congressional District, likely setting up a rematch against incumbent Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-19) in a repeat of their highly-competitive 2022 race.

Riley, an Ithaca resident and Broome County native, released a video making the announcement formal on Tuesday.

In our economy and our politics, the deck has been stacked against working folks.



I’m running for Congress to change that. #NY19 pic.twitter.com/tu19hEKOi9 — Josh Riley (@JoshRileyUE) April 11, 2023

"If there's one thing my coaches at Union-Endicott taught me, it's this–when we get knocked down, we get back up and we always finish the job,” Riley said in the video.

Riley lost to Molinaro by just over one percent of the vote in 2022.

Super PACs and other outside spending organizations spent millions in the 19th Congressional District race, which will likely once again shape up to be one of the most competitive in the country.

Coinciding with the announcement of his bid, Riley said he had the support of a number of county Democratic Committee officials, including those from Broome, Cortland and Tioga counties.

The 19th Congressional District stretches from Tompkins and Tioga counties east to Columbia County.