© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Riley declares congressional bid in second attempt at 19th District seat

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published April 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Riley Molinaro
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG
Democrat Josh Riley is seeking a rematch against Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-19) in a rematch of their 2022 congressional race.

Democrat Josh Riley is announcing he’ll run for New York’s 19th Congressional District, likely setting up a rematch against incumbent Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-19) in a repeat of their highly-competitive 2022 race.

Riley, an Ithaca resident and Broome County native, released a video making the announcement formal on Tuesday.

"If there's one thing my coaches at Union-Endicott taught me, it's this–when we get knocked down, we get back up and we always finish the job,” Riley said in the video.

Riley lost to Molinaro by just over one percent of the vote in 2022.

Super PACs and other outside spending organizations spent millions in the 19th Congressional District race, which will likely once again shape up to be one of the most competitive in the country.

Coinciding with the announcement of his bid, Riley said he had the support of a number of county Democratic Committee officials, including those from Broome, Cortland and Tioga counties.

The 19th Congressional District stretches from Tompkins and Tioga counties east to Columbia County.

Tags
News josh rileymarc molinaroNY-19
Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
See stories by Vaughn Golden
Related Content