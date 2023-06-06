Canadian wildfires continue to bring hazy skies and unhealthy air across upstate NY

Canadian wildfires have brought a lot of haze to the skies over much of upstate New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued Air Quality Health Advisories for much of the upstate region until late Tuesday night.

Scott Fybush / WXXI News Canadian wildfires have brought a lot of haze to the skies over the Rochester area, and in this photo from Monday evening, also gave the sun a very reddish tint.

That is due to what is referred to as particulate matter. When pollution levels are elevated, state health department officials recommend limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

Officials noted that people who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Meteorologist Josh Nichols said the thick haze could even bring the temperature down a few degrees on Tuesday. But he said some relief is on the way.

“Another plume of smoke will arrive tomorrow (Wednesday), keeping the sky on the hazy side,” he said. "If all indications pan out, the smoke plumes will finally thin later on for tomorrow night.”

Nichols said the area could see some much-needed rain at that time as well.

It has been unusually dry in parts of upstate New York for more than two weeks now.

