Tompkins County reviews suggested budget following summer deficit announcement

Following the announcement of a significant budget deficit, Tompkins County’s nearly $240 million proposed spending plan includes a higher than usual tax levy.

The Tompkins County legislature reviewed a presentation on the suggested budget by the county administrator's office on Tuesday. The legislature will have the opportunity to adjust the plan before its final adoption.

This comes after the county announced an $11 million deficit earlier this summer. County officials say health care, public safety and infrastructure costs have risen alongside demand for social services.

Deputy County Administrator Norma Jayne presented the proposed budget to the county legislature on Tuesday.

“Despite our challenging economic conditions, we're proposing a responsible budget that exceeds the tax cap but addresses critical needs,” she said.

The budget would increase the tax levy by 4.5 percent, exceeding the estimated 2.7 percent state tax cap. That translates to a $37 yearly increase in taxes for a Tompkins County home valued at $300,000.

According to the county, the average tax levy increase over the past five years has been around 1.2 percent.

“Balancing the budget, we had to make some reductions and unfund some items,” Jayne told legislators.

That includes reductions for agencies like the Soil and Water Conservation District and Tompkins Community Action. The Human Services Coalition, which provides funding for nonprofits across the county, was also marked for reductions.

The final budget is expected to be adopted in November.