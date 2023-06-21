© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

GOP Broome County district attorney candidates debate

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published June 21, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT
Michael Korchak (left) and Paul Battisti (right) are seeking the Republican nomination for Broome County District Attorney.
Patrick Holmes
/
WSKG
Michael Korchak (left) and Paul Battisti (right) are seeking the Republican nomination for Broome County District Attorney.

The two Republican candidates for Broome County district attorney debated live on WSKG News Tuesday. Michael Korchak and Paul Battisti sparred over a wide range of topics including how to pursue extreme risk protection orders, the culture of the office and eachother's records as attorneys.

The debate was moderated by WSKG's Vaughn Golden and WNBF's "Binghamton Now" host Bob Joseph.

Early voting in the race is open now through Sunday. Primary day is Tuesday June 27.

News
Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
See stories by Vaughn Golden