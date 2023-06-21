GOP Broome County district attorney candidates debate

The two Republican candidates for Broome County district attorney debated live on WSKG News Tuesday. Michael Korchak and Paul Battisti sparred over a wide range of topics including how to pursue extreme risk protection orders, the culture of the office and eachother's records as attorneys.

The debate was moderated by WSKG's Vaughn Golden and WNBF's "Binghamton Now" host Bob Joseph.

Early voting in the race is open now through Sunday. Primary day is Tuesday June 27.