© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Binghamton bridge inspection project progressing, mayor says

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said a project to inspect rail bridges is progressing.
Office of the Mayor
/
City of Binghamton
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said a project to inspect rail bridges is progressing.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said a project to inspect railroad bridges in the city is progressing quickly.

Kraham said engineers contracted by the city have inspected most of the 28 railroad bridges in Binghamton. The city contracted with an engineering group, HUNT-EAS, to do the inspections following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this year.

Kraham said, so far, engineers have found some issues with some of the structures, but nothing that poses imminent danger.

“They haven’t found anything that they felt required any kind of emergency closure or shutting down of traffic, whether it be automobile or rail traffic, but they are finding pretty significant damage, lack of maintenance, on these bridges,” Kraham said.

The bridges are the property of railway companies, mostly Norfolk Southern. That means the engineers can only visually inspect the bridges.

Kraham said the engineers are mostly through completing the visual inspections, but they’re running into delays receiving inspection reports from the federal government through public records requests.

Tags
News jared krahamrailroads
Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
See stories by Vaughn Golden