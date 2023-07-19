Molinaro, Langworthy express support for Santos censure

At least four New York Republican congressmen say they support a resolution censuring Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Santos, the Long Island Republican, was indicted on fraud and money laundering charges earlier this year, on top of revelations he lied repeatedly about his past while campaigning for office.

Democrats, led by New York City Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY) are preparing to bring the censure resolution forward as soon as this week. Several New York Republican congressmen, including Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY), Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) and Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) have said they would support the censure. All have been critical of Santos over the past few months.

A censure is a formal condemnation, but doesn’t really have any tangible consequences short of Santos being called to the House floor as the resolution is read.

Democrats tried bringing a resolution to expel Santos from the House earlier this year. Republicans derailed that attempt by referring the expulsion resolution to a committee.