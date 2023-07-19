© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Molinaro, Langworthy express support for Santos censure

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published July 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber on Jan. 6.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber on Jan. 6.

At least four New York Republican congressmen say they support a resolution censuring Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Santos, the Long Island Republican, was indicted on fraud and money laundering charges earlier this year, on top of revelations he lied repeatedly about his past while campaigning for office.

Democrats, led by New York City Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY) are preparing to bring the censure resolution forward as soon as this week. Several New York Republican congressmen, including Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY), Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) and Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) have said they would support the censure. All have been critical of Santos over the past few months.

A censure is a formal condemnation, but doesn’t really have any tangible consequences short of Santos being called to the House floor as the resolution is read.

Democrats tried bringing a resolution to expel Santos from the House earlier this year. Republicans derailed that attempt by referring the expulsion resolution to a committee.

News
Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
See stories by Vaughn Golden