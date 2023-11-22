Elmira Democrats win a majority on city council

Democrats in Elmira flipped the city council this week according to hand-recount results on Nov. 22.

The Chemung County Board of Elections said it is the first time in over 30 years that there is a Democratic majority on the city council.

Democratic candidates in the First, Second and Fourth Districts won by slim margins.

In the First District, incumbent Democratic Council Member Nick Grasso won by more than 20 votes. In Districts Two and Four, both Democratic Council Member Corey Cooke and newcomer Gary Brinn won by less than 10 votes.

Candidates Grasso, Cooke and Brinn were all present for the recount.

Representing the Republican candidates was Chemung County Republican Committee Chair, Sara Lattin.

The Chemung County Democratic Committee Chair, Jamal Malik said they are looking forward to creating a strategy to move the city of Elmira forward.

“You know, I'd like to congratulate all of the candidates that ran,” said Malik. “The ones that won and the ones that did not win. We're looking forward to the next four years, doing things a little bit different in terms of how we communicate, and how we are as transparent as possible with the operation of the city of Elmira.”

The official certification for all Chemung County election results is Dec. 15.