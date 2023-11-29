'Tis the season for giving blood donations

The American Red Cross is hosting multiple blood drives across the Southern Tier during the month of December.

“One donation can save up to three lives,” said Michael Tedesco, regional director of communications for the Red Cross of Western New York. “So, you might be helping a cancer patient replace platelets that have been destroyed as part of their treatment. You can be helping a young child or a trauma victim who needs a transfusion right away. That's a case where we really welcome our Type O donors.”

O-negative is a universal blood type. O-positive is compatible with all positive blood types and it is in high demand.

Last fiscal year, the Red Cross collected nearly 110,000 units of blood throughout the Southern Tier region, according to Tedesco.

He said that blood supply is not in critical decline, however, during the winter months, weather and holiday schedules can impact people’s ability to get out and give blood.

The organization is also looking to replenish its supply after the many natural disasters that took place throughout the U.S. in 2023.

Donors who give blood during December will be automatically entered to win a holiday prize package, which includes a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV.

Additionally, all donors who give blood Dec. 1-17, will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email.

More information on how to donate and blood-drive locations in the Southern Tier can be found on the Red Cross website.