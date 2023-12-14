Molinaro reacts to New York redistricting for 2024

New York’s highest court on Tuesday ordered the state to draw new congressional districts ahead of the 2024 elections, giving Democrats a potential advantage in what is expected to be a battleground for control of the U.S. House.

Congressman Marc Molinaro of the 19th district expressed concern over redistricting again and urges the Democrat-controlled state legislature not to give into partisan gerrymandering.

"The Democrats control both houses of the state legislature. I think they recognize they can't overreach, I certainly encourage them not to gerrymander in a partisan way," Molinaro said. "And you know, from my perspective, the voters, frankly, I think, are tired of having to go through this process."

In the 2022 election, Republican candidates won several competitive races in New York, including Nick LaLota of the 1st District, Anthony D’Esposito of the 4th District, Mike Lawler of the 17th District and Molinaro of the 19th District, whose victories were important to ensuring House Republicans obtained a five-seat majority in the 118th Congress.