Binghamton mayor reminds residents to follow parking rules ahead of winter storm

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is reminding residents to stay safe and follow alternate-side parking rules in the city ahead of a winter storm this weekend.

Parts of the Southern Tier could get up to nine inches of heavy, wet snow starting Saturday. The worst weather conditions are expected to start late Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning.

Kraham said the city is prepared for the storm, with 2,200 tons of salt and 30 plow trucks ready. But he warned residents the Binghamton Police Department will be aggressively enforcing alternate-side parking.

“If a car is illegally parked and is impeding snowplow operations in any way, it will be ticketed and towed,” Kraham said. “We can't allow, in narrow streets in the city of Binghamton, on-street parking to really prohibit us from getting the streets plowed and getting things cleaned up.”

Kraham said when possible, drivers should park off-street to give more room to snow plows. He said given how mild the winter has been, residents should remember to stay out of the storm and, if they must drive, take safety precautions.

“If you do have to get out and drive, a lot of people forget their winter driving skills the first snowfall, so we anticipate [the Binghamton Police Department] may have to respond to some vehicular accidents. We hope not certainly, but if you have to go out there and drive, do so cautiously, follow the rules of the road.”

