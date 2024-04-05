Southern Tier counties plan for tourism uptick during solar eclipse

The Southern Tier is preparing for a possible uptick in tourism during the solar eclipse next week.

Schuyler, Chemung and Steuben counties are all just outside the path of totalityfor the solar eclipse on April 8. Each county’s tourism bureau listed several opportunities to participate in the event.

“All we're hoping for now is just a clear sunny day,” said Nigar Hale, executive director of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce. “And the events and the businesses, the wineries, the hotels, the restaurants, they've all come together to appreciate this really once in a lifetime opportunity to partake in the eclipse.”

Hale said Schuyler County expects a partial eclipse at 99 percent visibility. She said the bureau secured 8,000 special safety eclipse glasses through a collaboration with the Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council and I LOVE NY. The bureau distributed the glasses throughout the county to places like parks, wineries, the historical society and emergency services to name a few.

Some events are free and others are not. Many listed complimentary glasses, while others are provided with the cost of the event.

NASA said it is not safe to look directly at the sun at any time and that special glasses should come with an international safety standard. NASA also said it does not approve any particular brand of solar eclipse glasses.

The length of the total eclipse in the Southern Tier could last more than three minutes as it exits the U.S. on its path into Canada, according to a NASA article.

Many people are expected to travel to the area to see the eclipse. Several school districts in the area will be closing early due to possible heavy traffic and potential increased needs for emergency services. It is recommended to check with your local school district for early closings.

More details about events and safety in Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties can be found on their respective websites– Explore Steuben, Discover Chemung Eclipse and Explore Watkins Glen.