Walz stumps in York, Pennsylvania post-debate

Nita Sue Kent is a registered Republican living in Elizabethtown.

Her husband worked in George H.W. Bush’s administration, but she is voting for Kamala Harris.

She said respecting the Constitution is important and Republicans don’t seem to have a candidate who would follow the rule of law and accept the results of an election.

“When you lose, you lose,” she said. “When you win, you win.”

Jeremy Long - WITF Nita Sue Kent of Elizabethtown discusses what issues matter to her at a Harris/Walz campaign event in York on Oct. 2, 2024.

Kent was one of around 2,300 to come to the UPMC Arena in York Wednesday to see Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

Originally, Kamala Harris was set to appear, but instead went to North Carolina and Georgia to tour damage caused by Hurricane Helene. In her place was Sen. John Fetterman.

York is a historically Republican county. In 2020, the county voted for Trump over Biden by almost 25 points. In 2016, Trump won the county by almost 30 points.On Tuesday, Walz had his first and only debate with GOP contender Sen. JD Vance.

That debate drew praise from some rallygoers.

Jeremy Long - WITF West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag discusses what issues matter to her at a Harris/Walz campaign event in York on Oct. 2, 2024.

“I thought it was really refreshing that both parties seemed very respectful,” West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said. “And I really liked the energy that Walz gave off.”

Kaag said one of her biggest concerns this election is women’s rights, particularly relating to abortion.

She praised Walz’ use of personal stories during the debate, arguing it helps people realize the issue is larger than many think.

Garyl Moore from York is a lifelong Democrat and expressed concerns over what he said are divisive messages coming from Republicans.

Jeremy Long - WITF John Maina explains what issues matter to him at a Harris/Walz campaign event in York on Oct. 2, 2024.

John Maina from Lancaster expressed several concerns leading up to the election.

“I live in a deeply red area just like York. There’s a lot of the Christian nationalism, a lot of the ignoring of the Constitution,” he said.

Maina also expressed concern with the state of American democracy following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump Supporters.

During the debate Tuesday, Vance declined to answer whether Trump lost the 2020 election.

Walz spoke out about that during the rally.

“I think you can feel the difference because what I was doing last night and the way I understand the job,” he said. “I’m asking the American people to entrust me with and to entrust Kamala Harris with, I was speaking to the American people last night. It felt, especially in that moment to me, that Senator Vance was speaking to an audience of one.”

He finished his speech by encouraging people to register to vote.

The deadline to do so is October 21 and can be done at vote.pa.gov.

