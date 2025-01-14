New York governor to announce free tuition plan at city and state colleges

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce a plan on Tuesday to offer free tuition to state and city colleges for students pursuing associates degrees in certain high-demand fields.

Hochul, a Democrat, is set to debut the proposal in a speech in Albany during which she will detail her agenda for the state's ongoing legislative session.

Her office said the program would cover New York residents between the ages of 25 and 55 who enroll in associate degree programs in nursing, teaching, technology, engineering and other fields at colleges operated by the State University of New York and the City University of New York. The cost of books and other fees would also be paid for by the state.

New Yorkers already get discounted tuition at the vast network of state and city colleges, which includes almost 90 schools, and an existing program provides free tuition at the schools for residents who make less than $125,000 annually.

“When my dad got a college education, our whole family got a shot at a better life — and I want every New Yorker to have that opportunity," Hochul said in a statement provided by her office. "Under my plan, every New Yorker will have the opportunity to pursue a free degree at SUNY and CUNY community colleges to help fill the in-demand jobs of tomorrow.”

Other states, such as Massachusetts, have similar programs, while many others offer different kinds of discounted tuitions for state colleges.