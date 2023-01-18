Expressions: Alley Art Project

Expressions takes a detour from its usual concert programming and visits The Rockwell Museum in Corning to look at their long running Alley Art Project. The episode will examine an amazing community partnership that has helped beautify the region for over a decade. Since the program began in 2008, 14 murals have been painted in the greater Corning area with no signs of slowing down.

We'll learn more about the museum's collaboration with both Corning Community College and the Corning/Painted Post School District and find out how the murals are designed. We will also go behind the scenes of their history making 2022 project.

2022 Lead Artist Tori Burdick

Program is hosted by Adara Alston. Check out a short preview and watch the premiere this Friday, January 20, on WSKG-TV