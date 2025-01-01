"North to Freedom," an original documentary from WSKG Public Television and filmmaker Brian Frey, examines the important role Upstate New York played in the Underground Railroad during the years leading up to and during the American Civil War. The Central and Southern Tier of the state, including the Finger Lakes region, served as crucial passages and ultimate destinations for those seeking freedom, offering hope and refuge to enslaved Americans. Binghamton, Elmira, Owego, Ithaca, Syracuse, Peterboro, and dozens of other communities provided safe houses, churches, and sanctuaries along the route from the South.

The film highlights the heroic efforts of local church leaders, former slaves, and ordinary citizens, both those deeply committed to the abolitionist cause and those taking great risks just to do the right thing. These individuals helped build a vast clandestine intelligence network of information and safe harbors, aiding hundreds of freedom seekers whose ultimate journey often led them across the Great Lakes to Canada.

"North to Freedom" also shines a light on lesser-known figures of the Underground Railroad, like former slave turned influential preacher Jermain Loguen, who boldly challenged slave catchers to come find him; Gerrit Smith, who not only sheltered freedom seekers in his Peterboro mansion but also generously funded the abolitionist movement; and John W. Jones of Elmira, who housed and helped find passage for over 800 individuals on their route to freedom.

"North to Freedom" explores the rise of passionate abolitionism in New York State in the first half of the 19th century, illustrating how the words and actions of people from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds fueled the movement that ultimately helped bring an end to slavery in America.