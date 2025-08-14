How glacial flooding has caused destruction in Alaska for years
This week, a glacial outburst sent millions of gallons of water surging down the Mendenhall River that runs through Juneau, Alaska. The river rose to a record level, but temporary barriers largely kept major flooding at bay. This glacial flooding has caused severe, destructive flooding for the past two years.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sabrina Grubitz, Tlingit and Haida public safety manager, and is incident commander of the unified command responding to the flooding.
