Could the EPA's decision to abandon climate change regulation give more power to the states?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

The Trump administration has revoked the scientific finding that justifies the federal government’s regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with University of California, Los Angeles legal scholar Ann Carlson, an expert in U.S. environmental law and former acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

NPR Climate Reporting
Here & Now Newsroom