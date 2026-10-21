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Deadly flash flood in NM town shows how wildfires worsen flood risks

WBUR
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

A flash flood in Ruidoso, New Mexico, in July 2025 killed three people, including two young children. Wildfires the previous year left broad scars in the mountains, increasing the risk of dangerous flooding in the town.

A new report from ProPublica shows how the town and first responders were unprepared for the flood.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to ProPublica reporter Abe Streep.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR Climate Reporting