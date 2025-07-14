Author Stacey Abrams discusses her new thriller, 'Coded Justice'

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Destinee Adams
Destinee Adams is a news assistant on Morning Edition and Up First.
Adriana Gallardo
Adriana Gallardo is an editor with Morning Edition where books are her main beat. She is responsible for author interviews and great conversations about recent publications. Gallardo also edits news pieces across beats for the program.