© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Stacey Abrams discusses her new thriller, 'Coded Justice'

By Michel Martin,
Destinee AdamsAdriana Gallardo
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:58 AM EDT

The audio story was produced and edited by Destinee Adams and Adriana Gallardo.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR Art & Culture
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Destinee Adams
Destinee Adams is a news assistant on Morning Edition and Up First.
Adriana Gallardo
Adriana Gallardo is an editor with Morning Edition where books are her main beat. She is responsible for author interviews and great conversations about recent publications. Gallardo also edits news pieces across beats for the program.